EHS groups win at Auburn Show Choir Showdown

Enterprise High School’s Espirit and Encores performance groups came home with five top awards in Auburn High School’s Show Choir Showdown held over April 2 and 3.

Eleven mixed groups attended the event along with six women’s groups, one men’s group and three middle school groups.

Esprit came in second place in the Single Gender Division and was also awarded Best Musicianship. Freshman Emily Williams received best solo within a show.

Encores competed in the Large Mixed Division and was named Grand Champion. They also received the Best Musicianship and Best Band awards. Senior Emily Hobbs won the Best Female Performer in the Large Mixed Division.

EHS Principal Stan Sauls said, “What an awesome way to end their competitive season! We are so proud of the performers, band and crew. Congratulations!”

