EHS JROTC finishes 2nd Overall in competition

The Enterprise High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion represented EHS and the City of Enterprise in an outstanding manner at the Sidney Lanier Academic, Drill and PT Competition on Feb. 26.

The Wildcat Battalion finished 2nd Overall, with team and individual results listed below:

Academic Team, commanded by Alisa Mason: 2nd Place

PT Team 1, commanded by Lauren Rodgers: 1st Place. PT Team 2, commanded by Braden Parkinson: 2nd Place.

Individual PT Awards:

Jacob Tillery, 1st Overall, with a score of 364 Lauren Rodgers, 2nd Overall, with a score of 353; and Emma McCrea, with a score of 350.

The Blue Knights Drill Team, commanded by Brett Tessay, placed 1st in Armed Inspection and Armed Platoon Exhibition. Blue Knights placed 2nd in Armed Platoon Regulation. Jacob Upchurch commanded the Armed Squad Exhibition and placed 1st. Blue Knights Color Guard, commanded by Carson Brillhart, placed 2nd in Armed Color Guard.

The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Faith Mason, placed 1st in Unarmed Inspection, Unarmed Exhibition and Unarmed Platoon Regulation. Brianna LeBlanc commanded Squad Unarmed Exhibition and placed 1st.

Jacob Upchurch placed 1st in Armed Individual Exhibition. Upchurch and Joshua Foor placed 1st in Armed Dual Exhibition.

Aurielle Harvey and Alondra Santillan placed 1st in Unarmed Dual Exhibition.