EHS JROTC teams achieve in competition
EHS JROTC teams achieve in competition

The Enterprise High School JROTC Wildcat Battalion’s Academic, Drill Teams and Physical Fitness Teams competed in the Stanhope Elmore Invitational in Millbrook on Saturday. The cadets represented the Corps of Cadets, EHS and the City of Enterprise in an exemplary manner and took home the Commanders Cup. Team and individual results are:

The Academic Team, commanded by Alisa Mason, placed 2nd.

Kyle Lane placed 2nd and Jacob Baran placed 3rd in the Individual Academic Team Competition.

The Blue Knights Drill Team, commanded by Brett Tessay, won 1st place in Armed Exhibition, 2nd place in Armed Regulation and 2nd place in Armed Inspection.

The Blue Knights Color Guard, commanded by Carson Brillhart, won 1st Armed Color Guard and 3rd Unarmed Color Guard.

Jacob Upchurch placed 1st in the Individual Armed Exhibition.

Carson Brillhart and Kyle Stevens placed 1st in the Armed Dual Exhibition.

Kyle Stevens placed 2nd in the Unarmed Individual Drill.

The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Faith Mason, placed 1st in Unarmed Inspection, 1st in Unarmed Exhibition and 2nd in Unarmed Regulation.

Team A Physical Fitness Team, commanded by Lauren Rodgers, placed 1st and Team B, commanded by Sophia Kane, placed 2nd.

Jacob Tillery was the Overall Male Winner and Lauren Rodgers was the Overall Female Winner. Ammarie Jenkins placed 2nd, Emma McCrea placed 3rd and William Von Mahland placed 2nd.

