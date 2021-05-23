EHS names PRIDE Students of the Year

As part of Enterprise High School’s campaign to increase the ratio of positive interactions with students and faculty, the Foundations team and Principal Stan Sauls chose to poll faculty in nominating an EHS PRIDE Student of the Year for grade levels 9-12.
The PRIDE award was based on EHS’s guidelines for success—preparedness, respect, integrity, dependability and excellence—and recognizes students who were able to maintain these qualities, despite the many unique challenges experienced during this school-year, and who demonstrated an extra level of tenacity by inspiring others to do so as well.
“In a year no one could have imagined, EHS students, faculty, staff and administration have continued rising to the occasion with PRIDE, which is all the more reason to celebrate these young people for their efforts to rise above the challenges!” Crisie Osterhoudt, instructional parter/ELA and history teacher, said.
Heather Holtz, 9th grade PRIDE Student of the Year“Heather Holtz exudes Wildcat PRIDE. Every day she comes into class ready for whatever the day holds,” said teacher Jamie Waters. “Her upbeat attitude and her drive to do things well is refreshing. She is always prepared, respectful of her classmates and class time, has personal and academic integrity in everything she does, can be counted on to bring thoughtful comments to class discussions and always strives for excellence. She is aware of the bare minimum to be successful in class; however, she endeavors to go above and beyond every day. She is truly a joy to teach.”
The 9th grade PRIDE Student of the Year nominees were Jacob Barbaccia, Sa Ni Mullins, Jordan Kliewer and Megan Marshall.
Lillian (Lily) Rhoades, 10th grade PRIDE
Student of the Year“Lily is a strong, dedicated, Christian young lady. She is one of the hardest workers in the classroom, on the volleyball court and in everyday life that I have come across this year,” teacher Mark Edgar said. “Lily is always prepared for whatever comes her way and is dedicated to reach her highest potential. She has a fantastic future ahead of her. Most of all, she is a joy to be around.”
The 10th grade PRIDE Student of the Year nominees were Ella Hogan, Julianna Gingrich, Taylor Danford, Anna Warren, Emmie Baker, Hanna Frederick, Sanaia Wright, Isabella (Belle) Cribb and Ties Hop.
Isabella Holtz, 11th grade PRIDE Student of the Year“It was such a pleasure teaching Isabella Holtz in two of my health science classes. Isabella demonstrated EHS PRIDE daily, and she always brought a focused energy to class,” teacher Shelley Cammarota said. “Isabella has that combination of a positive attitude and the belief that she can always improve, which is so essential to the learning process. My classes are rigorous courses and require a lot of self- discipline and good study habits. Isabella maintained an A average in all classes I have instructed. She has truly demonstrated a growth mindset, and she inspired her peers to adopt that valuable perspective as well.
“She helped contribute to our classroom environment to be one where all students can feel supported and able to ask questions. Isabella is an outstanding student and individual who supports others in and out of the classroom, and her positive attitude and belief in herself is an admirable asset. I’m confident that she will continue to demonstrate the same diligence, perseverance and optimism that she showed myself and her peers. I am blessed to have taught her.
The 11th grade PRIDE Student of the Year nominees were Analise Azan, Destiny Lunsford, Hanna Brown, Jayden Trimm, Jalynn Watson, Aidan Knox, Reace England
Tyler Peters, 12th grade PRIDE Student of the Year
“I have taught Tyler this semester in government/economics, and hee has shown what hard work and determination will get you in life. Tyler has always brought a tremendous attitude to whatever he is doing, even if it is out of his comfort zone,” teacher and football coach Justin Jones said. “There are so many students in this school who can learn from Tyler’s attitude and the way he prepares to be his best each and every day. Tyler never lets any challenge get him down, and he always rises to his best for any hurdle in life! I know Tyler will do great things in Mobile as he will represent the University of Mobile as the “Mac the Ram” mascot. Tyler, keep working hard and always be yourself! Go Cats!”
Sue Peacock added, “Tyler Peters is one of the most outstanding students of my 33-year career in teaching. He always went above and beyond with schoolwork and, most importantly, his kindness. I wish him the best in life, and I know that whatever path he decides to take, he will be successful. Way to go Tyler!”
The 12th grade PRIDE Student of the Year nominees were Maggie Bryan, Emily Littel, Grace Heim, Summer Buress, Rachel McCarty, Nyasia Thomas, Eatha Lynch and Dakotah Barber.
Other activities related to the campaign for increasing the school-wide ratio of positive interactions involved: polling teachers for expert tips on increasing the ratio of positive interactions, a drawing where two faculty members, Stephanie Underwood and Jennifer Ramirez, were awarded Teacher Tardy Passes for sharing their positive ideas and inviting DSC teacher participants to practice intentional positive interactions by giving out PRIDE cards and prizes during common area observations.