EHS names PRIDE Students of the Year

“She helped contribute to our classroom environment to be one where all students can feel supported and able to ask questions. Isabella is an outstanding student and individual who supports others in and out of the classroom, and her positive attitude and belief in herself is an admirable asset. I’m confident that she will continue to demonstrate the same diligence, perseverance and optimism that she showed myself and her peers. I am blessed to have taught her.

“I have taught Tyler this semester in government/economics, and hee has shown what hard work and determination will get you in life. Tyler has always brought a tremendous attitude to whatever he is doing, even if it is out of his comfort zone,” teacher and football coach Justin Jones said. “There are so many students in this school who can learn from Tyler’s attitude and the way he prepares to be his best each and every day. Tyler never lets any challenge get him down, and he always rises to his best for any hurdle in life! I know Tyler will do great things in Mobile as he will represent the University of Mobile as the “Mac the Ram” mascot. Tyler, keep working hard and always be yourself! Go Cats!”