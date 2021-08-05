EHS premieres new obstacle course

Enterprise High School unveiled the newest addition to campus on Monday, a military-grade, Tough Mudder-style obstacle course made possible by a $1.5 million DoDEA grant that was awarded in October 2020.
The course features rope climbing, balance beams, a rock wall and other agility obstacles and is located on the western side of the auxiliary practice field. The course was installed over a two-week period and will be complete after a few finishing touches are performed over the next couple of days. The course is only open to Enterprise High School students and other approved organizations.
EHS Principal Stan Sauls said the course is intended to promote health and wellness for all students, and administrators are working to form a schedule for the various extracurricular organizations and athletic programs that wish to utilize it.
“It’s not just for one group of students, it’s going to be used by multiple groups,” he said, “like football, baseball, JRTOC, even the band if they wanted to. It’s for all students here.”
Since 2008, DoDEA has awarded nearly $200 million in grants to over 180 military-connected school districts, and the purpose of this specific grant was to increase student achievement and ease the challenges that military children face due to their parent’s or parents’ military service.
Over the next four years, Enterprise schools will receive the remainder of the $1.5 million grant to purchase STEM supplies for classrooms and to fund the health and wellness coach for the next few years.
The grant was pursued by Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources, Christine Strickland, technology integration coach, and Tiffany Fowler, STEM coach, and was awarded under former superintendent Greg Faught. Faught said at the time that receiving the grant was a “stretch” due to preference being given to schools who had not received one, while Enterprise has received several in the past.
The school’s campus has received several major upgrades over the last several years: an indoor rifle range, the baseball/softball complex that is nearly finished, the new turf at Wildcat Stadium that was completed last spring, the tennis courts that were added last year and the track that was added two years ago. Sauls said the upgrades are evidence of the system’s goal of continuous improvement for the betterment of its students.
“It says to me that we’re blessed to have a Central Office, school board and community that invests itself in Enterprise City Schools and Enterprise High School. If it wasn’t for all of those entities, we wouldn’t be where we are,” he said. “We’re steadily trying to add new things on our campus to give our students opportunities to excel, whether it be academically or athletically and anything in between. I feel like we’re very privileged to have all of this, and I’m blessed to be a part of it. I truly feel like when people come and see what we have to offer here, I would put us up against anyone in the state with the opportunities we provide our students.”
Sauls added that improvements to facilities aren’t the only ways EHS is striving to improve; administrators are continually trying to expand on AP courses, career tech and dual enrollment opportunities with the local junior colleges.
Students returned to campus today for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, and Sauls began his second school year as principal after being promoted up from assistant principal in the summer of 2020.