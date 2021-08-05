EHS premieres new obstacle course

Over the next four years, Enterprise schools will receive the remainder of the $1.5 million grant to purchase STEM supplies for classrooms and to fund the health and wellness coach for the next few years.

The grant was pursued by Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources, Christine Strickland, technology integration coach, and Tiffany Fowler, STEM coach, and was awarded under former superintendent Greg Faught. Faught said at the time that receiving the grant was a “stretch” due to preference being given to schools who had not received one, while Enterprise has received several in the past.

The school’s campus has received several major upgrades over the last several years: an indoor rifle range, the baseball/softball complex that is nearly finished, the new turf at Wildcat Stadium that was completed last spring, the tennis courts that were added last year and the track that was added two years ago. Sauls said the upgrades are evidence of the system’s goal of continuous improvement for the betterment of its students.