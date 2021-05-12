 Skip to main content
EHS releases dates for pre-graduation activities, graduation day timeline
EHS releases dates for pre-graduation activities, graduation day timeline

  Updated
On Wednesday, Enterprise High School released the following dates to remember for pre-graduation and graduation day activities:

Pre-Graduation Activities

  • Saturday, May 22: EHS prom begins at 6 p.m. on campus.
  • Sunday, May 23: Baccalaureate service begins at 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
  • Monday, May 24: A list will be posted on the front doors of EHS at 10 a.m. announcing the valedictorian, salutatorian and the top 10. Honor stoles will be sold at that time in the guidance office for $20—cash or check only. At 1 p.m. there will be a mandatory meeting in the guidance conference room for the valedictorian, salutatorian and the top 10.  A picture for publication will be taken at this time honoring these 12 students.
  • Tuesday, May 25: Senior Walks at the elementary schools begin at 1 p.m. If needed, buses will provide transportation to the various elementary schools leaving at 12:45 p.m. from the EHS bus loop. Seniors may provide their own transportation to their specific elementary school.

Graduation Practice, Wednesday, May 26, EHS gym

  • Graduation practice begins at 9 a.m. Seniors are required to report to the EHS gym no later than 8:30 a.m. At practice, each senior will receive 10 tickets for admittance to the graduation ceremony, and all seniors must attend practice.

Graduation Day, Thursday, May 27, Wildcat Stadium

  • Students should arrival to the competition gym no later than 7:30 a.m. and gates open to guests at 8 a.m. Line up to march begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by start time at 9 a.m.

Graduation attire

Girls:

  • Flat or wedge style shoes, no pointed heels
  • Neutral or dark shoes, no bright colors
  • Dresses, skirts or dark slacks

Boys:

  • Dress shirt
  • Tie
  • Dress pants
  • Shoes and socks

Parent and Guest Information

  • A ticket from a graduating senior is required to enter the stadium for the graduation ceremony.
  • No visitors—parents, family or friends—will be allowed on the field at any time. Visitors may meet with the graduates following the ceremony on the football practice fields.
  • Masks are optional.
  • If any tickets are not needed, please return them to the main office so that they can be used by other families.
