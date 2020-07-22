EHS Schedule Distribution Dates

New students and ninth grade orientation will be held virtually at a time to be announced.

Schedules for all students will be available through INOW beginning July 27. Students will use their INOW usernames and passwords from last year to access their schedules through INOW.

Students who cannot access their schedules may pick them up at the school July 27 through 30. Students are asked not to call the school to reset the passwords.

July 27 through 30 will also be used to pick up parking passes.

In order to obtain a parking permit, students must provide a completed and signed application, the current vehicle registration (tag receipt), proof of insurance, a valid driver’s license and pay $30 parking fee (cash or check only). The parking permit application will be accessible on the EHS website by July 24.

Due to the unusual circumstances this school year, EHS will not be selling new painted personalized spots. If a student already has a spot painted from last year, they will be able to renew it by paying the $50 fee. Please do so by Friday, July 24.

Dates and times for Schedule Pickup and to purchase Parking Decals (listed below):

• July 27- seniors only, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

• July 28- juniors only, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

• July 29- sophomores only, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

• July 30- freshman only, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.