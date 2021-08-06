EHS senior attends the American Legion’s Boys State

Noah Battenburg, a senior at Enterprise High School, spent a week of his summer on campus at the University of Alabama serving in the Senate and writing and debating bills at the 84th annual American Legion Alabama Boys State.
Boys State is a leadership program for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and are leaders in their schools and communities, and it provides delegates with a working knowledge of how governments function on the city, county and state levels. Students build new friendships, participate in mock government and hear from an array of Alabama leaders, including congressmen, state elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders and more.
Upon registration, delegates are assigned to a political party. The delegates will then discuss and vote on a platform for their respective parties and nominate candidates for state offices and elect leadership in their cities and counties. Delegates also have the opportunity to join interest groups that focus on their individual areas of interest such as law school, fire college, law enforcement academy, aerospace academy, lobbyists, city government, county government, constitutional convention, engineer/computer academy and environmental interest groups. In these breakout sessions, delegates not only learn from lectures, but develop skill sets through field trips and hands-on exercises. When not learning about the inner workings of government, students have activity time during which they can participate in recreational activities such as sports, music, drama and news media.
Designed to supplement the information taught in high school civic classes, Boys State teaches that our form of government is good, but that its preservation depends on intelligent, informed and loyal citizens in combination with an honest and impartial administration of government activities.
“By teaching youth to understand and appreciate the basic principles involved in the successful management of a democratic society, the American Legion believes we can keep America strong for future generations,” a statement American Legion reads. “The American Legion believes there is no better way to assure the survival of our republic that to train our young people in the ideals and objectives of the American government. These are distinguished, long-standing objectives of American Legion Boys State.”
Acceptance to Alabama Boys State is granted by invitation only. Delegates from across the state are selected by their school faculty and community leaders based on their demonstration of leadership, hard work, strong morals and motivation.
Alabama Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion and is directed by retired Judge Pete Johnson of Birmingham, Assistant Director Ret. Col. Mark Valentine and Chief of Staff Judge Joel Laird of Anniston.