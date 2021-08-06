EHS senior attends the American Legion’s Boys State

Boys State is a leadership program for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and are leaders in their schools and communities, and it provides delegates with a working knowledge of how governments function on the city, county and state levels. Students build new friendships, participate in mock government and hear from an array of Alabama leaders, including congressmen, state elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders and more.

Upon registration, delegates are assigned to a political party. The delegates will then discuss and vote on a platform for their respective parties and nominate candidates for state offices and elect leadership in their cities and counties. Delegates also have the opportunity to join interest groups that focus on their individual areas of interest such as law school, fire college, law enforcement academy, aerospace academy, lobbyists, city government, county government, constitutional convention, engineer/computer academy and environmental interest groups. In these breakout sessions, delegates not only learn from lectures, but develop skill sets through field trips and hands-on exercises. When not learning about the inner workings of government, students have activity time during which they can participate in recreational activities such as sports, music, drama and news media.