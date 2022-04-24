EHS senior first to receive esports scholarship

Enterprise High School senior Daultyn Bradley recently became the first student in the school’s history to receive an esports scholarship.

This fall, Bradley will heading to Montevallo University with a $4,500 scholarship to play the video game Rocket League. Bradley has been on EHS’s Rocket League team for three years, since esports began at the school. He also serves as a team captain.

“I joined the team with the intentions of finding a hobby to do and maybe making some new friends. I would have never envisioned that it would carry me this far to the point where I’m getting a scholarship to a university for esports,” Bradley said. “It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m very happy about it.”

Cody Irwin, the EHS esports coach, said Bradley has been an important asset of the school’s esports program since its inception and is excited to see where it goes in the future.

“We’re really excited to be able to have a student earn a scholarship for esports and help give esports more credibility and recognition,” Irwin said. “It’s a great opportunity for students and another place for a student to find their home and their place to fit in. We’re grateful for this opportunity to see him go further with something he’s passionate about.”