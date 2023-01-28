EHS SGA gives back to community

Members of the Enterprise High School Student Government Association traditionally give back to their community through volunteer service hours and fundraising activities.

The Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging was the beneficiary of their generosity this week in the form of a $500 donation to the area Agency on Aging serving the senior citizens of Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

“This highly active and visible organization serves the entire student body by sponsoring and organizing activities, fostering school and community involvement,” according to EHS SGA Sponsor Stephanie Underwood. “The students serve as goodwill ambassadors of the school, promote positive student and faculty relations and exemplify respect, responsibility, and leadership.”

This year, the SGA officers and members raised funds through a variety of service projects including support the city’s Whoville Festival held downtown in December.

“Students created whimsical ‘Who Hair’ on children and the young at heart and the money raised was then returned to the community through a donation to the SARCOA,” said Underwood. “SGA members worked so hard throughout the holiday season supporting all the Downtown Enterprise events, including the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, through volunteering their time and energy.”

Formed in 1986, is designated as the Area Agency on Aging for Southeast Alabama by the Alabama Commission on Aging, now known as the Alabama Department of Senior Services.