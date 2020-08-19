EHS volleyball home opener set for Thursday

After an uncertain offseason filled with hard work and perseverance, the Enterprise Wildcats volleyball team looks to the future in anticipation of their home opener this Thursday against Providence Christian.

Head coach Jen Graham, who was hired at the beginning of March just before the schools shut down, called not being able to have tryouts in the spring like normal both a blessing and a curse. While it threw the experienced girls out of whack, it allowed her to get to know everyone over a long period of time and to see their playing abilities as well as the intangible qualities each girl possessed.

“Not being from the school, I don’t get to see what their talents are. It provided a better time frame for me to see those uncoachable things, like work ethic and leadership,” she said.

Around 80 girls showed up for the two months of summer workouts that started June 1 and ended with the first day of the two-day tryouts on July 27. Despite not being able to hold team camps, Graham called the time they spent strength training and competing against each other valuable.

“All those girls worked so hard,” she said. “I’ve never seen a group of girls work so hard not knowing if they were going to make the team or not. They dedicated their whole summer to being there every morning and working hard.”

High school is hard enough as it is, but adding in a new coach, your school closing due to a worldwide pandemic, your season potentially being canceled and then finally having the team finalized just weeks before the first game is a lot to ask of even the most well-adjusted individuals. As a result, Graham said teaching resiliency has been one of the main focal points this summer.