EHS volleyball home opener set for Thursday

After an uncertain offseason filled with hard work and perseverance, the Enterprise Wildcats volleyball team looks to the future in anticipation of their home opener this Thursday against Providence Christian.
Head coach Jen Graham, who was hired at the beginning of March just before the schools shut down, called not being able to have tryouts in the spring like normal both a blessing and a curse. While it threw the experienced girls out of whack, it allowed her to get to know everyone over a long period of time and to see their playing abilities as well as the intangible qualities each girl possessed.
“Not being from the school, I don’t get to see what their talents are. It provided a better time frame for me to see those uncoachable things, like work ethic and leadership,” she said.
Around 80 girls showed up for the two months of summer workouts that started June 1 and ended with the first day of the two-day tryouts on July 27. Despite not being able to hold team camps, Graham called the time they spent strength training and competing against each other valuable.
“All those girls worked so hard,” she said. “I’ve never seen a group of girls work so hard not knowing if they were going to make the team or not. They dedicated their whole summer to being there every morning and working hard.”
High school is hard enough as it is, but adding in a new coach, your school closing due to a worldwide pandemic, your season potentially being canceled and then finally having the team finalized just weeks before the first game is a lot to ask of even the most well-adjusted individuals. As a result, Graham said teaching resiliency has been one of the main focal points this summer.
“There’s been a lot of change, but we’re being as positive as we can. Teaching them to be resilient and to keep pushing on has really brought them together more,” she said. “Our seniors are used to the same system, the same time frame. They’re thinking, ‘We should be doing this right now at this point in the season.’ But again, that’s just made us a stronger team because of becoming more resilient to change. And me as a person and us as coaches have, too.”
Coming into the season with a large group of seniors and the type of leadership they provide is a huge plus, she said, one that is really going to show. Like any other year, the goal is to get as far as they possibly can. Under longtime former coach Janie Wiggins, it was almost a given that the team would go to state, a tradition Graham fully plans on continuing.
“Obviously, we’re going to state,” she said. “That’s always been the goal, and every year they go. We just want to be the best we can be and we want to improve every day."
In addition to senior leadership, Graham has added a few younger players to the mix, a freshman and a sophomore.
After three schedule changes, the first game of the season has been set between EHS and Providence Christian School. On Friday, the team will travel to Hoover to compete in a 40-team tournament.
“Providence is an awesome team. Coach (Bill) Oldfield always has his girls prepared,” Graham said. “They’re competitive. It’ll be a great game, and it’s a really good opener.
“We’re really starting off with a bang, a lot of games and a lot of great teams. This will be a good gauge to see where we’re standing, what we need to work on and where we can improve.”
Graham has more than 15 years coaching experience, several of those in-county at New Brockton. She coached the team to their first state championship appearance in 2013, her first year there. After three seasons, her husband, Floyd, garnered a head football coach position in Florida. Two years later, the couple moved back to the area where she again coached at New Brockton for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Over her two stints there, she led the team to four area championship wins and three Elite 8 appearances.
After Wiggins resigned at EHS, Graham decided to make the professional leap to a larger school with an already established program. She said her goal is to be here long term and see how she can build onto their success.
“I’m excited about this season. They’ve worked so hard to get where they are now, and I think there’s no regrets,” she said. “That’s been our motto this season, ‘No Regrets.'”
The junior varsity teams will play first on Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow. Fans are encouraged to follow Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask order and to socially distance inside the gymnasium.
