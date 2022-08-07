EHS wrestler recognized at council meeting

Enterprise High School sophomore Evelyn Holmes-Smith was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting for her achievements at the Alabama State Girls Wrestling State Championship.
Holmes-Smith took home the gold and was recently named All American after participating in a Freestyle Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, finishing 6th in the nation.
“Evelyn, not only have you represented the City of Enterprise, you have also represented Enterprise High School,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “You are setting a path that will pave the way for future generations. On behalf of the City Council and I, we would like to present you with a Certificate of Achievement as well as a monument statue. Congratulations on your success and for representing Enterprise in such a terrific manner.”