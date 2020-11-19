EHS wrestling wins opening matches

Hanshaw, Smith, Lynon, Gottsacker, Hernandez, Franke and Phillips won by forfeits, while Hunt, Woodward and Messmer earned first-period pinfalls and Walker and Davis took wins on second-period pins.

Northside Methodist won the other two matches as Reilly Harvin earned a first-period pin with 41.1 seconds left over Wyrosdick, becoming the first Knights’ wrestler in their historic opener to earn a victory by pinfall.

The other Knights win came from Gage Rhodes at 152 pounds over Enterprise’s Ian Gillis. Trailing 5-0 to Gillis in the final seconds of the first period, Rhoades earned a reverse and quickly turned it into a pinfall with 11 seconds to go in the period.

There were three exhibitions matches – three one-minute period matches -- at the end of the Northside Methodist-Enterprise match, all won were by Wildcat wrestlers. Two of three were girls matches.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith pinned Northside Methodist's Sydney Freeman in the second period. Loriah Castro earned a 5-3 win over Northside Methodist's Robinson, rallying from 3-2 deficit heading into the final period and winning behind an one-point escape and a two-point takedown. Cody Kirk won the other exhibition over NMA's Josh Harris on a first-period pin.

