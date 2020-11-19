EHS wrestling wins opening matches

The Enterprise wrestling team got off to a strong start to the season, winning a pair of matches by identical 72-12 scores Tuesday night at the EHS auxiliary gym.
In their first match, the Wildcats beat a Charles Henderson team low on numbers, resulting in nine Trojan forfeits. The ’Cats finished the night with a victory over first-year program Northside Methodist, which gave a respectable showing but couldn’t match Enterprise’s experience and talent.
In the opening match against Charles Henderson, there were only five individual matches contested because of the large number of Charles Henderson forfeits. The host Wildcats won at 132, 195, 220 pounds and the Trojans at 160 and 285.
Winning for Enterprise were Layton Smith (132), Kaden Franke (195) and Carson Phillips (220). Smith won a pin with 58 seconds left in the first period, while Franke and Phillips earned pins early in the second period.
Charles Henderson winners were Jackson West (160) over Will Gottsacker and Bailey Dixon (285) over Michael Wyrosdick, both on first period pins.
Enterprise’s Dakotah Barber won an exhibition match on a first-period pin over Henderson’s Allen Brooks.
Enterprise winners against Northside Methodist were Paxton Hanshaw (106), Grier Hunt (113), Trace Woodward (120), Austin Walker (126), Layton Smith (132), Austin Davis (138), Sam Lynon (145), Gottsacker (160), Scott Hernandez (170), Brandon Messmer (182), Kaden Franke (195) and Carson Phillips (220).
Hanshaw, Smith, Lynon, Gottsacker, Hernandez, Franke and Phillips won by forfeits, while Hunt, Woodward and Messmer earned first-period pinfalls and Walker and Davis took wins on second-period pins.
Northside Methodist won the other two matches as Reilly Harvin earned a first-period pin with 41.1 seconds left over Wyrosdick, becoming the first Knights’ wrestler in their historic opener to earn a victory by pinfall.
The other Knights win came from Gage Rhodes at 152 pounds over Enterprise’s Ian Gillis. Trailing 5-0 to Gillis in the final seconds of the first period, Rhoades earned a reverse and quickly turned it into a pinfall with 11 seconds to go in the period.
There were three exhibitions matches – three one-minute period matches -- at the end of the Northside Methodist-Enterprise match, all won were by Wildcat wrestlers. Two of three were girls matches.
Evelyn Holmes-Smith pinned Northside Methodist's Sydney Freeman in the second period. Loriah Castro earned a 5-3 win over Northside Methodist's Robinson, rallying from 3-2 deficit heading into the final period and winning behind an one-point escape and a two-point takedown. Cody Kirk won the other exhibition over NMA's Josh Harris on a first-period pin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!