U-Haul Company of Alabama, Inc. is pleased to announce that Elba Antiques and Mini Mall signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the community.

Elba Antiques and Mini Mall at 611 North Claxton Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and trailers.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (334) 554-0007 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Elba-AL-36323/042242/ today.

Elba Antiques and Mini Mall owner Tom Cauley is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Coffee County.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer. These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Customer patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 949,000 rentable units and 81.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities.