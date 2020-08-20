Elba BOE maps out plan for football

In the first school board meeting since Elba students returned to school, the main focus was on updating the board on the number of absent students, how the schools’ safety plans are working and procedures for athletic events in anticipation of the first football game of the season Friday night.

Superintendent Chris Moseley opened his superintendent’s report with an update on the number of students and employees sent home since school began on Aug. 10. At this time, 20 total students have been sent home with symptoms or close-contact exposure to someone exhibiting symptoms. Moseley said this number includes students from just before school started.

“Our biggest episode was prior to students returning,” he said. “At that point, we had 10 children who were quarantined, and out of those 10, there was only one that did have a positive test at that point. Those students were given a new date to return to school. They did not come the first day.

“Now after students have come back, and this still includes the number from before school started, we have had six that have either gone through our testing or have been in close contact with someone else who are home. They are either remaining their 14 days or haven’t been to the doctor, but right now we have six that are out who have not come back.”

Also prior to school starting, one employee tested positive and three others were quarantined and given a date to return. Moseley said they are up to five employees out.

“However, two of those five were employees who were asked to remain home prior to school starting, so we’ve really only added three employees,” he added.