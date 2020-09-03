Elba Chamber of Commerce recognized

The Elba Chamber of Commerce's Alabama Bicentennial Commission received a special plaque commemorating its outstanding contribution to Alabama's recent bicentennial celebration.
More than 200 local community committees and dozens of organizations throughout the state participated in Alabama's bicentennial commemoration. From those, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and another 41 to receive commendations.
All selected made a significant and lasting contribution to the state's commemoration.
"Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life," Alabama Bicentennial Commission Executive Director Jay Lamar said.
"They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions."
A program was held at the Evergreen Cemetery Summer House to present the plaque to the city. Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock gave the invocation and a welcome was given by Sandy Bynum, director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce and co-chairperson of Elba's AL200 Bicentennial Committee.
Jacque Hawkins, vice regent of John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution, spoke on the mission of the DAR to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Nell Gilmer, regent of John Coffee DAR Chapter and chairman of Elba's AL200 Bicentennial Committee, gave a history of the 103 year old summer house.
The marker was unveiled by Patti Culver, Beverly McCall and Peggy Stroud, all members of the Evergreen Cemetery Board of Directors.
