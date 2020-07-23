Elba City Schools adds to reopening plan

With just over two weeks until Elba students return to school, many questions still hang in the air about new school procedures, mealtimes and, of course, athletics.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley released updated guidelines that address a few more concerns for the year.

The timeliest issue right now surrounds band camp. The superintendent said he spoke with band director Shaun Hammonds about how band camp would need to be structured and previewed how the season might look, depending on health guidelines and any instructions from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

The discussion included a reduction in band camp practices while they wait on guidance, no fall competitions, a greater focus on the music and a shorter halftime show. Moseley did add that auxiliary and others will continue choreography so there is a visual to the music.

“Everything is going to look a lot different, but we know our band is just as important around here as our football team is, sometimes more so,” Moseley said with a laugh. “Basically, we’re waiting on more guidance from his agencies as well as the AHSAA, who may or may not say some things about pregame and halftime. Even though the band doesn’t fall under them, the game does.”

Moseley said the guidelines are a mix of new ideas and expanded thoughts on previous discussions from the last board meeting and read as follows: