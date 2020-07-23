Elba City Schools adds to reopening plan

With just over two weeks until Elba students return to school, many questions still hang in the air about new school procedures, mealtimes and, of course, athletics.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley released updated guidelines that address a few more concerns for the year.
The timeliest issue right now surrounds band camp. The superintendent said he spoke with band director Shaun Hammonds about how band camp would need to be structured and previewed how the season might look, depending on health guidelines and any instructions from the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The discussion included a reduction in band camp practices while they wait on guidance, no fall competitions, a greater focus on the music and a shorter halftime show. Moseley did add that auxiliary and others will continue choreography so there is a visual to the music.
“Everything is going to look a lot different, but we know our band is just as important around here as our football team is, sometimes more so,” Moseley said with a laugh. “Basically, we’re waiting on more guidance from his agencies as well as the AHSAA, who may or may not say some things about pregame and halftime. Even though the band doesn’t fall under them, the game does.”
Moseley said the guidelines are a mix of new ideas and expanded thoughts on previous discussions from the last board meeting and read as follows:
- Curriculum material provided to students using distance learning will be sent and monitored by an Elba City Schools teacher. Exceptions will be provided for Access students.
- The decision that is made regarding online or in-person learning will be the decision made for the full nine-weeks.
- The deadline to make a decision on online or in-person learning will be Aug. 14.
- The school will have forms for parents to sign confirming they’ve chosen distance learning for the nine weeks.
- Parents are encouraged to contact the school if a child is running a temperature, especially if it has been multiple days. There are specific attendance codes schools can use that will help maintain attendance when it comes time for report cards.
- Depending on the next update from Gov. Kay Ivey, as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health, students may be required to wear a mask if the mask ordinance remains in place after July 31.
- Parents and visitors may enter the building by appointment only.
- Parents will not be permitted to escort their children to class the first day.
- Parents and visitors may also be screened for fever if they make an appointment to enter.
- Glass is being installed in the office area in both schools to ensure the safety of office workers as well as students, parents and visitors.
- Experts recommend riding to school in a personal vehicle with family members when possible.
- Teachers will be provided protective shields in the classrooms but are encouraged to have their own masks; however, Elba City Schools will have masks available as needed. Face shields in lieu of a mask will also be available.
- The 63 upgraded hand dryers were delivered and will begin to be installed. If they are not all installed before school begins, there is a plan in place for those bathrooms.
- Students who experience symptoms while at school will be isolated until a parent or guardian is able to arrive for pickup.
- Students who contract COVID-19 will be quarantined for the ADPH-recommended 14 days from the date the student is tested. After the appropriate number of days of quarantine and after showing no symptoms for three days, the student may return. Preferably, the student would be cleared by a physician but that cannot be required it at this time.
- During the quarantine period for a student showing symptoms or for a student who has tested positive, the student will be provided work from their classroom teacher and will still be considered a traditional student.
- Water fountains will not be accessible. Students are encouraged to bring their own water from home to drink throughout the day. Policies will differ between the elementary school and the high school and an update will be provided at a later time regarding those specific policies.
- Meals will be consumed in the classroom except for head start through first grade. Those grades will eat at different times and while facing the same direction. The lunchroom will not be used again after these classes finish.
- Hot meals will be served to begin the year, but this will be continually evaluated for the need to change to grab-and-go.
- School lockers will not be utilized. The use of PE lockers is still under discussion.
- Wipes will be available for teachers and classrooms, and each classroom will also start out with two bottles of hand sanitizer.
- The use of lanyards to keep masks attached will be acceptable at both the elementary and high school.
- Pop up screens were ordered to go between students in the computer lab.
“I think it’s a pretty good, simple plan, we just have to get more to the root of some of this,” Moseley said, adding that orientation information would be released later this week for specific grades and schools.
Board member Matt Brunson asked how the students would get to their classrooms and the lunchroom, and Moseley said masks would be required while walking the halls in groups since it is difficult to separate large class sizes.
Moseley opened the meeting by proposing a resolution to the board that would suspend board policy in emergency situations, such as declared by Gov. Kay Ivey in March, and would allow the superintendent to make decisions as necessary without the prior approval of the board. However, the board would have to be notified as soon as possible and all actions taken would need to be made known to the public at the next board meeting. The proposal was unanimously approved.
The guidelines are subject to change at any time as the situation changes and health agencies release new information. The guidelines will be available on the school website at elbaed.com and the school Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elbacityschools.
