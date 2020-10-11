Elba clerk to retire after 40 years of service

Mayor Mickey Murdock said he was sad to see Boothe go after all she had done for the city throughout the years but wished her well.

“She’s been a very good employee for me, personally, and she knows a lot about this city,” he said. “I appreciate you and I wish you well in retirement when it comes.”

Murdock also agreed with Boothe’s sentiment about the work that Bane has put in to do the job well.

“What she said about Sally is very true,” he said. “We told Sally when we first hired her that if she thought she would like to be the city clerk one day that we would give her everything she could take. I think sometimes we’ve overloaded her, but she comes thorough with everything we’ve gotta have when we’ve gotta have it.

“Whether it’s in accounting or the election papers or whatever, she researches it. We think she’s well capable of doing either type of work. We’re very appreciative of her and thankful for what she does, too.”

No official decision has been made regarding Boothe’s replacement. The Elba City Council will meet next on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to canvass the votes from the municipal runoff election.

