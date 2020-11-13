Elba Council breezes through first meeting

The Elba City Council held its first business meeting with the new mayor and council member on Monday night and had few items of business.

Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe provided an update on the status of several ongoing projects, including both the sewer and water projects. Regarding the sewer project, crews have completed the Brunson Circle area and will be moving on to the next locations in the order of easiest to hardest to navigate. A few residential water meters are left to replace, but the 1, 2 and 3-inch water mains had not yet arrived, Boothe said. She also announced that the splash pad is closed for the year.

After a pre-construction conference held Thursday for the USDA water project, Boothe said there are plans to discuss holding a joint meeting between the water and sewer departments to coordinate the downtown project area.

Police Lieutenant Russ Young, who stood-in for Chief Leslie Hussey, said everything was running smoothly and there was nothing to report on.

At the recommendation of Laurie Chapman, executive director for the Elba Housing Authority, and Mayor Tom Maddox, Tanya Cole was reappointed to the Elba Housing Authority Board. Her term will end in November 2025.