Elba Council breezes through first meeting

The Elba City Council held its first business meeting with the new mayor and council member on Monday night and had few items of business.
Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe provided an update on the status of several ongoing projects, including both the sewer and water projects. Regarding the sewer project, crews have completed the Brunson Circle area and will be moving on to the next locations in the order of easiest to hardest to navigate. A few residential water meters are left to replace, but the 1, 2 and 3-inch water mains had not yet arrived, Boothe said. She also announced that the splash pad is closed for the year.
After a pre-construction conference held Thursday for the USDA water project, Boothe said there are plans to discuss holding a joint meeting between the water and sewer departments to coordinate the downtown project area.
Police Lieutenant Russ Young, who stood-in for Chief Leslie Hussey, said everything was running smoothly and there was nothing to report on.
At the recommendation of Laurie Chapman, executive director for the Elba Housing Authority, and Mayor Tom Maddox, Tanya Cole was reappointed to the Elba Housing Authority Board. Her term will end in November 2025.
The bills totaling $136,508.60 were discussed and approved, and the budget for the year was also approved.
In a final item of business, the council unanimously approved a motion to delay pay increases until December to coincide with another department’s pay increase.
The next meeting was moved to Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. to avoid complications with Thanksgiving week and the meeting was adjourned.
At the organizational meeting held on Monday, Nov. 2, the mayor and council were sworn into office along followed by the appointment of city officials and department heads.
Council members Johnathan Lockett, District 1; Gappa Wise, District 2; Jane Brunson, District 3; Bryan Grimes, District 4; AR Williams, District 5; and Mayor Tom Maddox formally took the oath of office. Brunson was also selected to serve as mayor pro-tem.
Immediately following the ceremony, the council adopted the Rules of Order for council meetings and made the following appointments:
- City Clerk: Sally Bane
- Police Chief: Leslie Hussey
- City Attorney: Bart Boothe
- Municipal Court Judge: Gloria Dyess
- Water and Electric Board Chair: Jane Brunson
- Water and Electric Board members: AR Williams, Bryan Grimes, Barry Giles, and Angela Newby
- Southeast Alabama Gas District Board: Gappa Wise
- PowerSouth Board: Jane Brunson
- Abatement Board: AR Williams
- Planning and Zoning Board: Johnathan Lockett
- Recreation Board: Gappa Wise
- Evergreen Cemetery Board: Jane Brunson
- Official Auditors: Brunson, Wilkerson, Bowden, PC
- Official Depositories: Troy Bank and Trust and Wells Fargo
- Additional Signatory for Checks: Jane Brunson
Maddox, who originally held the District 4 council seat, was elected to the position after the Oct. 6 runoff election. Grimes ran unopposed for Maddox’s vacated seat.
