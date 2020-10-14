Elba Council declares mayor

The Elba City Council canvassed the votes cast in the Oct. 6 municipal runoff election for Mayor of Elba during Monday night’s regular council meeting.

Mayor Mickey Murdock reported that Tim Johnson received 285 in-person votes and 10 absentee votes for a total of 295, and Tom Maddox received 320 in-person votes and 19 absentee for a total of 339.

City Clerk Sally Bane said one provisional ballot was submitted, but was ultimately rejected because the person was not registered to vote in the city limits prior to the election.

The council unanimously passed Resolution 10-12-2020-A that named Tom Maddox as the next Mayor of Elba. His term is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 2.

“Therefore, we resolve that the City Council of Elba, Alabama, acknowledges that Tom Maddox received a majority of the votes cast for the Office of Mayor and is hereby declared to that office,” Murdock read.

Murdock continued on to say that both candidates were well-prepared and he appreciated how knowledgeable they both were about the city.

Maddox will retain his seat as the District 4 representative on the Elba City Council until his term as mayor begins.