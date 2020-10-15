Elba Council talks airport improvements

The Elba City Council covered a variety of topics during Monday night's council meeting, including potential upgrades to the Carl Folsom Field Airport beginning in Fiscal Year 2021.
Resolution 10122020B, presented to the council prior to the meeting, asks the council to allow the City of Elba to apply for federal and state matching funds for improvement projects at the airport. The federal monies would come from the Federal Aviation Administration, and state money would come from the State of Alabama Department of Transportation.
The first part of a multi-year project, put together by Airport Engineer Jennifer Harp, would involve repairing the airport’s taxi lane and constructing a second one. The projected amount for that project is $596,000, but the city would only be responsible for $29,800.
The project plan continues through 2026. Other improvements include building an additional T-hanger in FY 2022; terminal and vehicular parking construction in FY 2023; pavement repairs in FY 2024; installing security fencing in FY 2025; and corporate hangar access and construction in FY 2026. In total, the project is estimated to cost a total of $2,305,500 in which the city would be responsible for just $115,275.
After a brief discussion on if the city owned the property or not — it doesn’t; the airport is only located on city property — Jane Brunson called for a motion to pass the resolution, and the council unanimously agreed.
“I don’t know a lot about the details or prioritizing what they’re going to do, but I think most of these people have been on this board a while and they’ve done a good job managing projects,” she said. “The bottom line is they have enough money to do it. I thank the people who volunteer their time to deal with all this.”
Mayor Mickey Murdock said trick-or-treating will take place Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber of Commerce recommended canceling the Pumpkins on the Square event in favor of returning to the “old-timey” tradition of trick-or-treating.
“You know, where you leave your porch light on if you’ve got candy and you turn it off if you don’t,” he laughed.
Families are also encouraged to remain within their own neighborhoods.
In her report, Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe said USDA has approved the bid for the downtown water main replacement project, so they can now move forward with their next steps. On the sewer project, the camera efforts have been completed in the Smith Avenue area and crews have now moved on to the Brunson Hill area. Regarding the water meter project, Boothe said crews are on the last route and they hope to be finished after one more billing cycle.
Police Chief Leslie Hussey said the insurance adjuster came by to evaluate the leaks that sprang from Hurricane Sally, and the adjuster reported that the roof is in good shape to be an old roof; however, it’s also an old roof that needs to be repaired. Hussey also said the recording system that needed to be replaced following the lighting strike was installed on Friday.
In other business:
- The bills totaling $138,415 were approved.
- The interim street superintendent turned in a two week notice, and an advertisement for a full-time street superintendent will be posted soon.
- An alcohol license for Monterrey’s Café Grill, LLC was approved.
- The nursing home announced it will not be accepting trick or treaters this year.
