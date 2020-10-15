Elba Council talks airport improvements

“I don’t know a lot about the details or prioritizing what they’re going to do, but I think most of these people have been on this board a while and they’ve done a good job managing projects,” she said. “The bottom line is they have enough money to do it. I thank the people who volunteer their time to deal with all this.”

Mayor Mickey Murdock said trick-or-treating will take place Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the Chamber of Commerce recommended canceling the Pumpkins on the Square event in favor of returning to the “old-timey” tradition of trick-or-treating.

“You know, where you leave your porch light on if you’ve got candy and you turn it off if you don’t,” he laughed.

Families are also encouraged to remain within their own neighborhoods.

In her report, Assistant City Clerk Pat Boothe said USDA has approved the bid for the downtown water main replacement project, so they can now move forward with their next steps. On the sewer project, the camera efforts have been completed in the Smith Avenue area and crews have now moved on to the Brunson Hill area. Regarding the water meter project, Boothe said crews are on the last route and they hope to be finished after one more billing cycle.