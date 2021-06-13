Elba Elementary School principal resigns, interim principal appointed

The Elba City Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Elba Elementary School Principal Debra Johnson Strickland, who was arrested on June 5 following a hit-and-run incident.

Strickland was placed on administrative leave after the news of her arrest was released. She had been employed with the school system since 2007.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Strickland, 38, of Samson, was driving a 2017 Nissan Maxima on Alabama 87 at around 4:35 p.m. The Maxima was traveling north when Strickland crossed the centerline into the southbound lane.

The 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Wendy M. Smith, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru approximately 12 miles south of Enterprise city limits.

Investigators reported Strickland then fled the crash scene on foot and was later apprehended approximately one mile from the crash scene. She was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident with injury, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Kenya Martin, the school’s counselor, was appointed as interim principal, and Superintendent Chris Moseley thanked her for the effort she’s put into the role over the last week.