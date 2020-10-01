Elba Fire Department awarded FEMA grant

The Elba Fire Department reported good news at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
Fire Chief Drew Parker announced to the council that his fire department had received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program in the amount of $51,250.
This is the fifth grant in 10 years the department has received from the program. In past years, the funds were used to purchase new trucks, but this year the department has elected to purchase several new tools, including a battery-powered extrication tool and stabilization struts for vehicles. Parker described the extrication tool as similar to the Jaws of Life and said the stabilization struts go underneath vehicles to give it level footing and can even lift the vehicle if someone is trapped underneath.
“When folks are in vehicle accidents and the metal is mangled, we have a way to go in there with a hydraulic tool and extricate the patients from those vehicles,” he said.
The tool they have now is around 15 years old and is gas powered. The difference in the time it takes to get each tool up and running, he said, is two to three minutes compared to 30 seconds for the battery operated machinery.
“We’re going to be moving forward with a competitive bid process, so I’ll be back in the near future to have the bid officially awarded,” Parker said.
Jane Brunson asked if his department used the new air boat in any rescues during or after Hurricane Sally, and he said they used the original rescue boat due to the water levels. Two rescues were executed in-county and one in Brantley.
“That boat is much safer to operate for water rescues in high-water situations,” Parker explained. “The air boat is built for very unique purposes and for low-water environments. We have used it several times already on river rescue, and it has proven its worth already.”
