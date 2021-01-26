Elba man arrested on murder charge

Following the discovery of an apparent murder victim Sunday evening, Elba Police made quick work of the initial investigation and arrested a suspect several hours later.

According to a press release sent by the Elba Police Department Monday morning, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Adkinson Avenue for a welfare check. After being unable to contact the resident in question, officers contacted the property owner to request entry.

Upon entering, they discovered a female body and noted “obvious signs on foul play,” the release stated. The victim was later identified by police as 28-year-old Shaquetha Sharaey Tyson.

Shortly after the victim was found, the suspect, James “Jet Lee” Lee, 50, of Elba, was located on Claxton Avenue. He was officially booked into the Coffee County Jail at 2:09 a.m. Monday morning on charges of murder, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, resisting arrest and attempting to elude, according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office website.

Lee currently remains in the Coffee County Jail. Officials said this is still an active investigation and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The Elba Police Department would like to thank the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the Opp Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorneys Office, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Coffee County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

