Elba Schools push back start date to Aug. 10

Elba City Schools announced Monday that the first day of classes has been postponed, but fortunately not by much.
In order to give teachers and faculty more time to prepare and receive training for the upcoming school year, the state department has given the all-clear to push back the first day of school from Friday, Aug. 7, to Monday, Aug. 10, Superintendent Chris Moseley said.
As discussed at the most recent Board of Education meeting last Tuesday, there were several clarifications and additions made to the existing safety plan, as follows:
The decision that is made regarding online or in-person learning will be the decision made for the full nine-weeks.
The school will have forms for parents to sign confirming they’ve chosen distance learning for the nine-weeks.
Parents are encouraged to contact the school if a child is running a temperature, especially if it has been multiple days. There are specific attendance codes schools can use that will help maintain attendance when it comes time for report cards.
Depending on the next update from Gov. Kay Ivey, as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health, students may be required to wear a mask if the mask ordinance remains in place after July 31.
Parents and visitors may enter the building by appointment only. Parents and visitors may also be screened for fever upon arrival.
Parents will not be permitted to escort their children to class the first day.
Glass is being installed in the office area in both schools to ensure the safety of office workers as well as students, parents and visitors.
Teachers will be provided protective shields in the classrooms but are encouraged to have their own masks; however, Elba City Schools will have masks available as needed. Face shields in lieu of a mask will also be available.
Students who experience symptoms while at school will be isolated until a parent or guardian is able to arrive for pickup.
Students who contract COVID-19 will be quarantined for the recommended number of days set by the ADPH — 14 — from the date the student is tested. After the appropriate number of days of quarantine and after showing no symptoms for three days, the student may return. Preferably, the student would be cleared by a physician but that cannot be required it at this time.
During the quarantine period for a student showing symptoms or for a student who has tested positive, the student will be provided work from their classroom teacher and will still be considered a traditional student.
Water fountains will not be accessible. Students are encouraged to bring their own water from home to drink throughout the day. Policies will differ between the elementary school and the high school, and an update will be provided at a later time regarding those specific policies.
Meals will be consumed in the classroom except for head start through first grade. Those grades will eat at different times and while facing the same direction. The lunchroom will not be used again after these classes finish.
Hot meals will be served to begin the year, but this will be continually evaluated for the need to change to grab-and-go.
School lockers will not be utilized. The use of PE lockers is still under discussion.
Wipes will be available for teachers and classrooms, and each classroom will also start out with two bottles of hand sanitizer.
The use of lanyards to keep masks attached will be acceptable at both the elementary and high school.
Pop up screens were ordered to go between students in the computer lab.
More information will be made available as the start of school draws closer, and the guidelines are subject to change at any time as the situation changes and health agencies release new information.
Announcements can be found on the school website at elbaed.com and the school Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/elbacityschools.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!