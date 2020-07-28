Elba Schools push back start date to Aug. 10

Elba City Schools announced Monday that the first day of classes has been postponed, but fortunately not by much.

In order to give teachers and faculty more time to prepare and receive training for the upcoming school year, the state department has given the all-clear to push back the first day of school from Friday, Aug. 7, to Monday, Aug. 10, Superintendent Chris Moseley said.

As discussed at the most recent Board of Education meeting last Tuesday, there were several clarifications and additions made to the existing safety plan, as follows:

The decision that is made regarding online or in-person learning will be the decision made for the full nine-weeks.

The school will have forms for parents to sign confirming they’ve chosen distance learning for the nine-weeks.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school if a child is running a temperature, especially if it has been multiple days. There are specific attendance codes schools can use that will help maintain attendance when it comes time for report cards.

Depending on the next update from Gov. Kay Ivey, as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health, students may be required to wear a mask if the mask ordinance remains in place after July 31.

Parents and visitors may enter the building by appointment only. Parents and visitors may also be screened for fever upon arrival.

Parents will not be permitted to escort their children to class the first day.

Glass is being installed in the office area in both schools to ensure the safety of office workers as well as students, parents and visitors.