Elba superintendent discusses daycare program

Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley gave board of education members an update on the system’s efforts to establish a daycare center at their meeting Thursday evening.

The school system has recently been exploring the possibility of creating an Early Childhood Education Program through the Elba Career Academy. The program would allow students at the career academy to earn credits in early childhood education while providing child care services.

Moseley said right now there are no available grants to fund the program, so parents would have to pay for their children to attend. He said the program would be self-sufficient if around 33 children attend, but they can hold up to 43 children between 6 weeks and 4 years old. Moseley said they are hoping to have applications available to parents soon.

Elba currently does not have a daycare center, and Moseley said that is a big part of the reason for creating the program.

“Obviously, it does provide a few jobs for a couple of people, but this school is the community and the community needs something right now, and we’ve got the ability to possibly do it. So that’s what originated the whole idea, to provide for the community,” Moseley said.