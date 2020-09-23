Elba superintendent earns positive evaluation

Receiving 47 out of 52 possible points on his performance evaluation, Elba City Schools Superintendent Chris Moseley could breathe a sigh of relief shortly after noon on Tuesday as the results were announced.
Dr. James Wright, diagnostic analysis of processes and practices at Professional Development Services, LLC, said the data for the score came from a questionnaire passed out to the board and from surveys given to school principals and administrators at the central office. The results of the surveys and questionnaires are fed into an evaluation system designed for “professional and performance improvement” to tally the numbers.
“It’s for looking at areas and making assessments in determining the upward mobility and progress of the school district and also how well the superintendent is doing those things,” Wright said. “It’s a system of pattern analysis, so we look at patterns of behavior and patterns of how performances are taking place, and we utilize the system.”
For each category, there are a total of four possible points that can be given. The scoring options are as follows: four for excellence, three for strength, two for satisfactory and one for unsatisfactory. Superintendent Chris Moseley received scores of “excellence” in eight categories, “strength” in three categories and no designations of unsatisfactory, Wright said. From those categories, the two they selected to focus on improving over the next 12 months were assessment and collaboration.
Wright also provided an analysis breakdown for the mean score of the board questionnaire — 3.7 out of a possible 4.0 with ranges from 3.7 to 4.0 — and for the surveys from administrators at 3.6 out of 4.0 with ranges from 3.3 to 4.0.
“Based on my observations and data analysis, you all are doing quite well in regards to lots of areas,” he said. “When you look at the budget from three years ago and think about where you were then and where you are today, that’s a sign of leadership. That’s a sign of growth. That’s a sign of focusing on what’s important. There was a little less than one month’s reserve in the budget when Mr. Moseley took over, but today you’re about two and a half to three months in reserve.
“I’d like to say that Mr. Moseley has done an outstanding job in a three-year period of time. I realize that this is your first superintendent rodeo, but so far you’re staying on the bull. You’ve done a great job, and we’d like to congratulate you on your successes. Keep up the good work and we hope to see more successes.”
Addressing the board directly, Wright said he felt like they had made a good hiring decision.
“I think you’re on the right track to continue to grow and perform at a standard of excellence. You have a good school leader and you have some good people working in this system for you,” he said. “Every great leader and great school system has to have a great and supportive board. You owe yourself applause moving forward because you’ve done a great job.”
Moseley said he was pleased with the evaluation and was ready to start his professional development training.
"I think we all deserve to be evaluated. Just like when we evaluate teachers, they need to make sure I’m evaluated, too," he said. "We've always got areas to grow in. Dr. Wright and I have met and we’re going to look at a couple of those and I’m going to work with him on getting some training in the next 12 months."
The board also received its Niche report results, a national report that compares school systems, colleges, universities and communities at a national, state and local level. Wright described it as similar to a report card, just with a broader range.
Elba City Schools received an overall grade of B-. The scores for each individual category are as follows: C+ in academics; C in teachers; B in clubs and activities; B- in administration; C+ in food; B+ in diversity; C in college prep; B+ in health and safety; A- in sports; and B in resources and facilities.
Out of 136 school districts in Alabama, Elba schools are ranked 44 in best school districts for athletes, 61 in safest school districts and 72 in most diverse school districts. Overall, the City of Elba had a B grade: A in cost of living, B- in housing and C+ in good for families.
