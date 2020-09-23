Elba superintendent earns positive evaluation

Wright also provided an analysis breakdown for the mean score of the board questionnaire — 3.7 out of a possible 4.0 with ranges from 3.7 to 4.0 — and for the surveys from administrators at 3.6 out of 4.0 with ranges from 3.3 to 4.0.

“Based on my observations and data analysis, you all are doing quite well in regards to lots of areas,” he said. “When you look at the budget from three years ago and think about where you were then and where you are today, that’s a sign of leadership. That’s a sign of growth. That’s a sign of focusing on what’s important. There was a little less than one month’s reserve in the budget when Mr. Moseley took over, but today you’re about two and a half to three months in reserve.

“I’d like to say that Mr. Moseley has done an outstanding job in a three-year period of time. I realize that this is your first superintendent rodeo, but so far you’re staying on the bull. You’ve done a great job, and we’d like to congratulate you on your successes. Keep up the good work and we hope to see more successes.”

Addressing the board directly, Wright said he felt like they had made a good hiring decision.