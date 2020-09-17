Elba Water Board sets billing date limits for utilities

The Elba Water and Electric Board passed a resolution Monday night during a special called meeting to set limits regarding the billing dates for city utility customers.

Chairman Tim Johnson said last month was a “fiasco” with three major issues, two of those coming from issues with sewer and water billing.

After a Facebook post detailing the higher than average bills began circulating earlier this month, Johnson looked into the billing cycle for the last several months and found that in May and June, the average number of days between billing was 33. For June and July, the average number of days in the billing cycle was 26, and the current billing cycle was back up to 32 to 33 days.

“Someone has to take responsibility for not following up on what’s supposed to be done,” Johnson said. "If it’s because we changed people, someone should have been following up to make sure the days were monitored. It’s not fair to the people of Elba to bill them for almost four weeks and then bill them for five weeks. Most people pay their bills this month out of what they’re getting paid. I think we need to set a minimum and a maximum number of days between billing cycles so that people get more of a 30 to 31 day cycle.”