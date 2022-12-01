Elba woman injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

An Elba woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occured at approximately 10.35 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Kimberly Stanko Petty, 54, was seriously injured when the 2022 Harley Davidson she was operating left the road and struck an embankment, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kendra McKinney.

McKinney said that Petty was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 249 near Coffee County 239, approximately two miles north of Elba.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate, McKinney said.