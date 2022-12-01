 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elba woman injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

  • Updated
  • 0
alea logo

An Elba woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occured at approximately 10.35 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Kimberly Stanko Petty, 54, was seriously injured when the 2022 Harley Davidson she was operating left the road and struck an embankment, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kendra McKinney.

McKinney said that Petty was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 249 near Coffee County 239, approximately two miles north of Elba.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate, McKinney said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retired Teachers Day recognized

Retired Teachers Day recognized

On Retired Teachers Day, Nov. 15, the Coffee County Education Retirees organization held its monthly meeting and annual scholarship auction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert