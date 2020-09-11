Election results unchanged after recount

After the recounting of the votes cast in the Enterprise mayoral election on Aug. 25, the totals for each candidate remain unchanged and the runoff is scheduled to continue as planned.

The recount took place Friday from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Recreation Center on Lee Street and was overseen by several 2020 election officials to include Chief Inspector David Deal, Returning Officer Barbara Goodson, Chief Clerk Don Weaver and Clerk Mary Sue Cain; Enterprise City Council members Turner Townsend, Eugene Goolsby and Perry Vickers; Interim City Clerk Beverly Sweeney; and Police Chief Michael Moore.

A petition for the recount was filed separately by Lister Reeves and Perry Vickers at the Sept. 3 deadline. Vickers withdrew his request at the Wednesday night special-called council meeting after being informed that a hand recount would not be possible, but Reeves chose to continue forward with his petition. The cost of the recount was settled at $2,750, which Reeves was ultimately responsible for paying.

The election totals were announced after the Enterprise City Council canvassed the votes on Sept. 1: Bill Baker received 942 votes, Bill Cooper received 1,651 votes, Reeves received 890 votes and Vickers received 709 votes.

Friday morning, the ballots were removed from their sealed boxes, processed through the ballot counter, recorded and resealed. At approximately 3:30 p.m., five hours after the recount began, the results were tabulated and were found to be the exact same as originally counted on Aug 25.