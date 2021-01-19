 Skip to main content
Electives fair dates announced for EHS, ECTC students
In an effort to help students and parents select elective classes for the 2021-2022 school year, Enterprise High School and Enterprise Career & Technology Center will be open on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 for next year’s students and parents to explore the various elective class offerings.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 25 and 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: ECTC, located at 605 West College Street, will be open for students and parents to explore courses offered on this campus. Programs offered at ECTC are graphic arts, health science, computer science, engineering (STEM), education and training, business (finance/marketing), aviation maintenance and family and consumer science.
  • Jan. 25 and 26, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: EHS, located at 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, will be open for students and parents to explore courses offered on this campus. Programs offered at EHS are welding, auto mechanics, agriscience, ROTC, masonry, construction, family and consumer science, band, choral music, theater, visual arts, foreign language and physical education.

To help control crowds due to COVID-19, students whose last names begin with letters A through L are asked to visit on Jan. 25, and students whose last names begin with letters M through Z are asked to visit on Jan. 26.

Students and parents are also asked to social distance as much as possible and to wear a face covering.

Current 9 through 11 grade students will receive registration materials on Jan. 25. Current eighth grade students will receive registration materials on March 2  for Dauphin Junior High students and March 4 for Coppinville Junior High students.  

