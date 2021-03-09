EMA reports declining numbers

Coffee County is down to averaging just six new daily cases of COVID-19, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown told county commissioners Monday morning in New Brockton.
Brown said the 14-day average dropped from around nine a day to six, a move that has officials breathing a sigh of relief after the last several months.
“We’re at now where we were at about August or September of last year,” he said, “but it doesn’t mean that we can’t have another wave with these new variants coming in; however, it does mean that, currently, we’re at a pretty good place.”
As of Monday, there have been 93 reported cases over the last two weeks for a total of 5,270 overall since March. Brown also added that two deaths were recorded over the last two weeks, brining that total to 104.
Statewide, the daily average has flat lined—no sharp declines, but no rapid increases, either. The half a million mark has been crossed—500,092—with 13,154 cases coming in the last two weeks. We’ve also reached over 10K deaths to 10,148.
Along with a lower daily average, hospitalizations are on the decline as well. There were 867 hospitalized COVID patients two weeks ago compared to 494 today.
“If you remember a month and a half ago, we were at 3,000 people in the hospital, so to go down to 494…we’re happy to see those numbers,” Brown said.
Over a million vaccines have been given in Alabama to date, and out of the 457,340 doses received over the last several weeks, 318,391 have been administered. Under the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, which was announced last November and activated on Feb. 2, 21 pharmacy chains including CVS Health will receive direct distributions of vaccines, including the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson one dose shot. Due to the limited supply, the number of vaccines available at select locations will be minimal until supply increases. According to CVS’s vaccine map, the Dothan and Ozark locations are fully booked, and Enterprise has not yet been listed as an available option.
Brown said there are several sites around the county to receive the vaccine: the county health department, Walmart, select doctors’ offices and the upcoming vaccine clinic in Elba sponsored by Troy Regional Medical Center and the City of Elba. The vaccine clinic is set to take place on March 20—dependent on the delivery of the vaccines—and will be held at the Elba Church of Christ. Patients must fill out a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine.
“We’re happy to see the vaccine numbers going up, and we’re happy to see people getting them. I think there’s going to be more places that you can get it now that there’s more out there,” he said. “I would encourage, if you’re in an eligible group, to please go get a vaccine. As soon as they’re open, get in line.”
Although Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate is set to expire on April 9, Brown said some businesses will still maintain the mask requirement and that going forward, emphasizing personal responsibility will be the key to controlling the spread.
“That doesn’t mean it’s going to end for everyone. There will still be some stores out there that are going to require out,” he said. “If this body decides that they want to keep it going after then, for meetings and such, we can do that, but the state mandate will end.”
“We can’t force anyone to do anything, but I think leaning on personal responsibility is a good thing to do.”