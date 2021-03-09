EMA reports declining numbers

Over a million vaccines have been given in Alabama to date, and out of the 457,340 doses received over the last several weeks, 318,391 have been administered. Under the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, which was announced last November and activated on Feb. 2, 21 pharmacy chains including CVS Health will receive direct distributions of vaccines, including the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson one dose shot. Due to the limited supply, the number of vaccines available at select locations will be minimal until supply increases. According to CVS’s vaccine map, the Dothan and Ozark locations are fully booked, and Enterprise has not yet been listed as an available option.

Brown said there are several sites around the county to receive the vaccine: the county health department, Walmart, select doctors’ offices and the upcoming vaccine clinic in Elba sponsored by Troy Regional Medical Center and the City of Elba. The vaccine clinic is set to take place on March 20—dependent on the delivery of the vaccines—and will be held at the Elba Church of Christ. Patients must fill out a consent form prior to receiving the vaccine.