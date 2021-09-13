EMA reports slight drop in cases

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown reported a slight drop in cases and hospitalizations in the county at Monday’s county commission meeting.

Although the county has improved in recent weeks, Brown said that hospital intensive care units (ICUs) in the area are still well over capacity.

“This is always concerning because people have to call around and find a place to put people,” Brown said. “I read an article the other day where they had to call 40 different hospitals to find a place for a person to go, and they ended up transferring them down to Mississippi about two hours away.”

While Brown said that overall the situation is still bad, the slight drop in hospitalizations is probably due to cases also going down. He said that although this is a good thing, they are not sure if this is a trend and are still watching the numbers. Cases could also have a small increase soon from the Labor Day holiday, as they have usually seen an increase around two weeks after holidays.