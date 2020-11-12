EMA updates weather, COVID

The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency provided an update on the status of Tropical Storm Eta as well as new information regarding a COVID-19 vaccine at the commission meeting Wednesday morning.
EMA Director James Brown said Eta’s course was predicted to take sharp turn east, all but missing the Wiregrass area.
“Eta is looking real good for us. It took a real strong easterly turn, or it’s predicted to, so we should miss everything from it. We might get a quarter inch of rain, and we don’t really expect any wind,” he said. “It’s still uncertain because that thing has danced all over the place so it could still head north, but all that would do is increase our rain chances. We missed another bullet there.”
The storm’s maximum sustained winds remained at about 70 mph (110 kph) off Florida’s west coast as the storm moved northward, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Additional weakening was possible as Eta approaches the coast.
The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Eta was located 85 miles (105 kilometers) south of St. Petersburg and was moving north at 12 mph (19 kph), the hurricane center reported.
Regarding COVID-19, Brown said he’s hesitant to give an update on the trend. The county was averaging 18 cases a day then dropped slightly to 16; however, just yesterday there were 38 confirmed cases.
“I hate to call it a trend because I like to use more than a couple of weeks, but ADPH uses a two-week cycle to come up with a trend,” he said. “Those numbers dance back and forth all the time, and everyone just needs to pay attention to it and make sure we’re doing the things we need to do. Because of that, we know the governor and Dr. Scott Harris continued the mask mandate and that goes through Dec. 11.”
Although a COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved, states across the country are getting plans in place for when one will be.
“We have been hearing from ADPH about a vaccine plan that they have submitted to the federal government. With that, they’ve been asking about different locations they can set up vaccination places, so we’re working closely with them on that and hopefully they’ll be out here soon,” Brown said. “I really think we’re going to give it to all healthcare workers first, then first responders and then we’ll work down the line.”
With that timeline in mind, and assuming a vaccine is released relatively soon, he said it could potentially be available for public use in the spring for those who choose to get it.
“We will need to work to show that it is a good vaccine and people should get it. We don’t expect a lot of people right now to get it,” he said. “About 44 percent of people in Alabama get the flu shot, so we’re really going to have to push for them to get the vaccine because the more people who get the vaccine, the quicker we can get out of this.”
Commissioner Josh Carnley asked if a vaccination would still be recommended for those who have already contracted COVID-19, and Brown said there was still some debate surrounding re-infection, but yes, those people should still be vaccinated.
“There’s still debate on how long you maintain the ability not to catch it again after you’ve gotten it because there have been a few cases where people have gotten it a second time,” he said. “Typically it’s been about three months, so if we push this off until April you’re going to be over your ability to fight it off.”
Earlier this week, Pfizer, a New York City based drug company, released positive interim results from a coronavirus vaccine phase III trial — the first to report on the final round of human testing.
However, the information released at this early stage does not answer key questions that will determine whether the Pfizer vaccine, and others like it, can prevent the most severe cases or slow the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need to see the data in the end, but that still doesn’t dampen my enthusiasm. This is fantastic,” said Florian Krammer, a virologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, who is one of the trial’s more than 40,000 participants. “I hope I’m not in the placebo group.”
The vaccine, which is being co-developed by BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, consists of molecular instructions — in the form of messenger RNA — for human cells to make the coronavirus spike protein, the immune system’s key target for this type of virus. The two-dose vaccine showed promise in animal studies and early-stage clinical trials, but the only way to know whether the vaccine works is to give it to a large number of people and then follow them over weeks or months to see whether they become infected and symptomatic. These results are compared with those for a group of participants who are given a placebo.
In the press release, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had identified 94 cases of COVID-19 among 43,538 trial participants. The companies did not indicate how many of those cases were in the placebo group or among those who got the vaccine. But they said that the split of cases between the groups suggested that the vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing disease, when measured at least one week after trial participants had received a second vaccine dose 3 weeks after the first. The trial will continue until a total of 164 COVID-19 cases are detected, so initial estimates of the vaccine’s effectiveness could change.
Although the vaccine might not turn out to be quite so effective once the trial is complete and all the data have been analyzed, its effectiveness is likely to stay well above 50 percent, said Eric Topol, a cardiologist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California. This is the threshold that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said is required for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved for emergency use.
“I think this is an extraordinary achievement, even without many details, because there was no assurance of vaccine efficacy before we got the first read-out from a trial,” Topol said.
