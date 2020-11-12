EMA updates weather, COVID

“I hate to call it a trend because I like to use more than a couple of weeks, but ADPH uses a two-week cycle to come up with a trend,” he said. “Those numbers dance back and forth all the time, and everyone just needs to pay attention to it and make sure we’re doing the things we need to do. Because of that, we know the governor and Dr. Scott Harris continued the mask mandate and that goes through Dec. 11.”

Although a COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved, states across the country are getting plans in place for when one will be.

“We have been hearing from ADPH about a vaccine plan that they have submitted to the federal government. With that, they’ve been asking about different locations they can set up vaccination places, so we’re working closely with them on that and hopefully they’ll be out here soon,” Brown said. “I really think we’re going to give it to all healthcare workers first, then first responders and then we’ll work down the line.”

With that timeline in mind, and assuming a vaccine is released relatively soon, he said it could potentially be available for public use in the spring for those who choose to get it.