Employee Assistance Program stands ready to help

One of the resources available to the Fort Rucker community is the services of the Employee Assistance Program.
The EAP provides free and confidential services to Army civilian employees, and also Defense Commissary Agency, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Department of Defense Education Activity employees and their family members ages 18 and above, spouses and adult family members of active-duty personnel, military retirees, and National Guard and Reserve members when not on active duty status.
The EAP is a part of the Fort Rucker Directorate of Human Resources and is located inside Lyster Army Health Clinic, Rm. T-100E, and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
The key words with EAP are free and confidential. With the exception of mandatory disclosures where the life, health and safety of a person is at risk, customers of the EAP office can be assured that their consultation with the EAP will remain confidential.
What kind of services can the EAP provide?
Short-term, solution-focused counseling on a variety of work and life issues, including, but not limited to: anxiety, grief, relationship and family issues, stress, suicide prevention, coping with change and more.
We will do referrals for clinical care beyond the scope of our services and will work with a client to find the right resource providers for each unique situation.
The EAP can help with workplace conflict issues through individual counseling and conflict resolution services.
Supervisors can ask for our assistance in helping to resolve conflict within a work unit after the supervisor has already tried to resolve a problem. We won’t impose a solution, but we will actively listen to all sides and work with all parties Involved in a conflict to try to achieve a good faith solution that works for everyone.
How can the EAP help?
By providing a caring, listening ear to our customers. The EAP office is a safe place where individuals can vent their frustrations without feeling judged. We can help individuals figure out ways to effectively balance work, life and career issues.
We can help people identify and resolve personal challenges that may be impacting their job performance, productivity and overall well-being.
We provide training and individual assistance in making choices that promote the individual’s life goals. The EAP can help offer strategies and techniques to reduce relationship stress and parenting challenges.
The EAP office maintains an extensive list of local and regional area community wellness resources.
How do I access the EAP?
Adults needing EAP services can call 255-7678 to set up an appointment. Telephonic appointments are also available as needed. Supervisors can authorize their DOD civilians to use duty time for the first counseling session or assessment.
What can we talk about?
Work and life issues, relationships, substance abuse – yours or someone else’s that is impacting you – financial issues, etc.
What happens in an EAP appointment?
Together we will do an assessment of the challenges or issues you are facing, and discuss strategies and resources you can access to help you find the best resolution to the issues you face. We can provide up to four short-term, solution-focused counseling sessions, as well as follow-up sessions and, if needed, provide assistance with local area referrals to other resource providers.
The EAP services can be an extremely important source of information and help in a time of need. There is absolutely no cost for the Fort Rucker EAP services, but any recommended referral providers may include incurring costs or the usage of medical insurance.
We are here to help. To find out more about EAP, call 255-7678.