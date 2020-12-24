Employee Assistance Program stands ready to help

Adults needing EAP services can call 255-7678 to set up an appointment. Telephonic appointments are also available as needed. Supervisors can authorize their DOD civil­ians to use duty time for the first counseling session or assessment.

What can we talk about?

Work and life issues, relationships, sub­stance abuse – yours or someone else’s that is impacting you – financial issues, etc.

What happens in an EAP appointment?

Together we will do an assessment of the challenges or issues you are facing, and dis­cuss strategies and resources you can access to help you find the best resolution to the issues you face. We can provide up to four short-term, solution-focused counseling sessions, as well as follow-up sessions and, if needed, provide assistance with local area referrals to other resource providers.

The EAP services can be an extremely im­portant source of information and help in a time of need. There is absolutely no cost for the Fort Rucker EAP services, but any recom­mended referral providers may include incur­ring costs or the usage of medical insurance.

We are here to help. To find out more about EAP, call 255-7678.