Employees recognized for level of care at municipal airport

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper Tuesday recognized four employees for their outstanding level of care for the City of Enterprise airport property and facilities.

Anthony Amos, Jimmy DeLoach, Sam Dennis, and James Simmons were presented with certificates of appreciation at the city council meeting Tuesday.

A surprise inspection was conducted at the property in November. The Federal Aviation Administration inspector sent a note to the city recognizing “the most manicured and well-maintained airfield” he had ever seen. The inspector also noted that this level of care “shows how dedicated and hard working the airport staff is.”

“We are so fortunate to have city employees who take great pride in their work,” Mayor Cooper said. “The level of care shown by these men is to be commended. The inspector said there was not a single blown bulb on the airfield lighting and that is something he never sees. That attention to detail is admirable.”

The inspector also referenced the grass being “mowed liked a golf course,” fencing being in very good shape for its age, and crews keeping both sides of fencing clean of vegetation, which helps to keep the airport secure and to deter wildlife from entering the airfield.

The staff was also recognized recently by a representative of the Alabama Department of Transportation Aeronautics Bureau. The representative, who has been inspecting the airport for almost 30 years and noted the airport has always been well-maintained.

“The Enterprise Municipal Airport is a beautiful facility that represents your community well. I often hear that an airport is the front door to a community and where thousands of visitors each year will make their first impression of an area. I know this airport makes a positive impression on all those that utilize the facility, and they will see that the City of Enterprise is a city of progress.”