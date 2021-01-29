Employees, student of the month recognized at BOE meeting

The Enterprise City Schools student and teacher of the month for January both hail from Enterprise High School and were recognized during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening along with the support staff of the month from the Temporary Alternative Placement School.
Principal Stan Sauls recognized senior Daniel Pliego, the first member of the class of 2021 to be awarded a scholarship, and praised his willingness to work hard and desire for success.
“I am so proud of Daniel and all he has accomplished with us at EHS. I know this young man has a bright future ahead of him,” Sauls said. “As a senior this year, Daniel has worked closely with our counselor and career coach in our College and Career Center. Daniel is interested in automotive engineering and has mapped out his plan to attend Wallace Community College and then transfer to Auburn University.
“Our career coach, Angela Brockman, told me how impressed she was with Daniel and his seriousness in making his college plans. Daniel took the initiative to make an appointment with Auburn, go there for a tour and discussed with them exactly which classes he should take at Wallace to prepare him to transfer to Auburn in two years.”
Pliego received high remarks from his engineering teacher, Josh King, as well, Sauls said.
“Mr. King, tells me Daniel is a hard-working and extremely bright student and that he is ‘great in team environments,’” he said. “In addition to having Daniel in class, Mr. King has worked with Daniel in our extracurricular Technology Student Association and with our Vex robotics team. He says Daniel’s work is ‘always top-notch’ and that he ‘brings his best’ to every team meeting and competition.
“Daniel Pliego is a well-rounded young man who excels in many areas. He has taken, and excelled in, a mix of our advanced placement classes, our career tech classes and even a foreign language class. We are honored to have Daniel represent Enterprise High as our school system’s Student of the Month.”
Teacher of the Month Alison Hancock, a veteran teacher of 22 years across several different states, Sauls said she has been a leader among her AP teacher peers as both a resource and a mentor over her time at EHS.
“She freely gives up time before school, during her planning and after school to help mentor new AP teachers and to create and facilitate study groups for her students. She works closely with administration and her colleagues to help improve the effectiveness of the program,” he said. “Mrs. Hancock has been instrumental in planning for AP testing in the spring. Even though she puts extra time and effort into these duties, her classroom rigor has never suffered.
“Without fail, each and every year, her AP students have scored well and we often see the greatest percentage of students passing in her classes. Mrs. Hancock also has had several students scoring the highest score of 5 each year. Moreover, her students are aware that she cares about them and that she has high expectations for them, which in turn creates a very successful group of students each year.”
Not only is she devoted to the classroom success of her students, she also helps to drive success in extra-curricular activities.
“Mrs. Hancock is always happy to help with extra-curricular programs within our school system. She has previously served as the SGA sponsor and the Scholar Bowl sponsor,” Sauls said. “We are blessed to have Mrs. Alison Hancock as a part of our teaching faculty, and I am proud to present her with the Teacher of the Month Award!”
Amenda Beckham, TAP principal, presented the Support Person of the Month award to custodian and groundskeeper Bed Edwards, an employee of 38 years.
“All I can say is that it’s a shame that everyone can’t have a Mr. Ben. Mr. Ben is a breath of fresh air,” she said. “He is always willing to do whatever you want him to do. The kids love him and they can’t wait to see him in the afternoons. They don’t want to disappoint him, and quite frankly I don’t want to either.
“He is always there for us. They don’t make them like him anymore. I couldn’t ring my bell without him.”