Employees, student of the month recognized at BOE meeting

The Enterprise City Schools student and teacher of the month for January both hail from Enterprise High School and were recognized during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening along with the support staff of the month from the Temporary Alternative Placement School.

Principal Stan Sauls recognized senior Daniel Pliego, the first member of the class of 2021 to be awarded a scholarship, and praised his willingness to work hard and desire for success.

“I am so proud of Daniel and all he has accomplished with us at EHS. I know this young man has a bright future ahead of him,” Sauls said. “As a senior this year, Daniel has worked closely with our counselor and career coach in our College and Career Center. Daniel is interested in automotive engineering and has mapped out his plan to attend Wallace Community College and then transfer to Auburn University.

“Our career coach, Angela Brockman, told me how impressed she was with Daniel and his seriousness in making his college plans. Daniel took the initiative to make an appointment with Auburn, go there for a tour and discussed with them exactly which classes he should take at Wallace to prepare him to transfer to Auburn in two years.”

Pliego received high remarks from his engineering teacher, Josh King, as well, Sauls said.