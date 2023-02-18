Local companies looking to hire employees are invited to attend two career fairs being held on the Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College campuses on March 21.

Hosted in collaboration with Southeast AlabamaWorks, the fairs will allow employers to meet with potential hires while job seekers and students will have the opportunity to meet with possible employers.

The first career fair will be held at ESCC from 9-11 a.m. in the Student Center Multi-Purpose Room. Later, from 1-3 p.m. in the Aviation Technical Training Center on the Alabama Aviation College campus in Ozark, employers will be set up to meet with attendees. ESCC/AAC students and members of the community are invited to attend the event.

Businesses interested in attending the event can register at escc.edu/careerfair23. Interested businesses can register for one or both events. There is no cost to participate.

Community members and students interested in attending the career fair are encouraged to have copies of their updated resume ready to present to employers. Visitors do not need to register to attend.

Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 2,000 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark.