Empowering women in agriculture

While in college, May was not only a tour guide for Oklahoma State University but also an ambassador for their college of agriculture and participated in multiple internships within the agricultural industry.

“You could say the beef and agricultural industry as a whole is in my blood and has raised me, so I am naturally passionate about it and the people that make it whole,” May said. “It is not just an industry for me; it is a way of life.”

Donna Jo CurtisFormer Alabama Cattlemen’s Association president, Curtis has been on a farm for her entire life. She grew up helping her father on a grade B dairy operation that later switched to beef cattle. She also grew up assisting with their family row crop operation.

Curtis graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in animal science. Upon graduation, she worked in a fertilizer plant before feeling the pull to home.

“My husband John and I bought some cows and started Curtis Farms,” Curtis said. “We have expanded through the years to a 150-head commercial cow-calf program.”

At Curtis Farms, truck load lots of cattle are sold through video sales. Curtis Farms also sells replacement heifers.