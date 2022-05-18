EMS personnel honored in proclamation

Mayor William E. Cooper declared Emergency Medical Services Week for May 15-21 in Enterprise. He presented the proclamation in a signing ceremony last week to Enterprise Rescue Squad Operations Manager Arnold Woodham, left, and Shift Supervisor Patrick Alford. Cooper thanked all of the members of the Rescue Squad and other emergency medical services entities for the lifesaving services they provide 24 hours a day, seven days a week. He said access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury and he recognized first responders for their many hours of training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills. “Emergency medical services is a vital public service,” Cooper said. “It is appropriate to recognize the great value and accomplishments of our local rescue squad and other EMS agencies be observing EMS Week. Please help us to let