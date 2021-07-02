Energy assistance available for Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama citizens

The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama is now accepting Low Income Home Energy Assistance applications for crisis and cooling for citizens of the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama that reside in Alabama's Second Congressional District. The district encompasses portions of Montgomery County and the entirety of Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

Applications are accepted on Mondays in July from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 334-897-3207 or emailing machis@centurytel.net.

Applicants will need their tribal ID card, social security cards for all household members, Alabama state IDs for all household members over 18, original energy bill and proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. If the family receives assistance from TANF, SNAP or similar programs, a copy of that letter also must be provided.

Anyone that would like to review the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Low Income Water Assistance Program or Community Service Block Grants may do so by appointment only.