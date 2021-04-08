Enterprise 4th grader sells 10,300 boxes of cookies, sets state record

Lydia Plant, a fourth grader from Enterprise, was named Top Cookie Seller in southern Alabama for selling 10,300 boxes. She also broke the state record for the number of boxes sold during one cookie season.

At the beginning of the Cookie Program, Plant set a goal of 5,001 boxes, which she reached early on through her innovative cookie booth display. To keep a safe distance and protect her and her customers, Plant came up with the idea to create a cookie vending machine, giving customers a fun and interactive way to purchase cookies. The display even featured a card reader, making it easy for customers to use contactless payment options.

After she met her goal, she kept going so she could finish out the cookie season and help her troop, 9114, raise money.

“You can reach an impossible goal if you work hard,” Plant said.

When asked what she learned from this year’s Cookie Program, she said, “I learned about online payments, how to process credit cards and that good customer service is very important! Also, I learned that money does not grow on trees. It takes a lot of hard work to earn it!”

With her go-getter attitude, Plant proved the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to strive for excellence and become entrepreneurs.