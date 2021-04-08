Enterprise 4th grader sells 10,300 boxes of cookies, sets state record

Lydia Plant, a fourth grader from Enterprise, was named Top Cookie Seller in southern Alabama for selling 10,300 boxes. She also broke the state record for the number of boxes sold during one cookie season.
At the beginning of the Cookie Program, Plant set a goal of 5,001 boxes, which she reached early on through her innovative cookie booth display. To keep a safe distance and protect her and her customers, Plant came up with the idea to create a cookie vending machine, giving customers a fun and interactive way to purchase cookies. The display even featured a card reader, making it easy for customers to use contactless payment options.
After she met her goal, she kept going so she could finish out the cookie season and help her troop, 9114, raise money.
“You can reach an impossible goal if you work hard,” Plant said.
When asked what she learned from this year’s Cookie Program, she said, “I learned about online payments, how to process credit cards and that good customer service is very important! Also, I learned that money does not grow on trees. It takes a lot of hard work to earn it!”
With her go-getter attitude, Plant proved the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to strive for excellence and become entrepreneurs.
Other top sellers:
Lauren V., Pike Road, Troop 9074, 6,189 boxes
Bailee C., Montgomery, Troop 9418, 5,859 boxes
Jordan K., Eufaula, Troop 701, 5,626 boxes
Ja’mya N., Montgomery, Troop 9418, 4,754 boxes
Madison E., Saraland, Troop 8873, 4,304 boxes
Rebekha R., Saraland, Troop 8873, 4,027 boxes
Emma E, Prattville, Troop 9029, 4,016 boxes
Makenzi K., Saraland, Troop 8309, 3,976 boxes
Makenna O., Repton, Troop 8733, 3,622 boxes
“This is my favorite time of year. There is nothing I enjoy more than honoring girls like Lydia for all their hard work throughout the Cookie Program,” Karlyn Edmonds, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, said. “This program is more than cookies; it’s teaching our young leaders the importance of goal setting, decision making, people skills, business ethics, and money management.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program also supports girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities and community service projects.
For more than 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has provided life-changing leadership opportunities for every Girl Scout. For more information, visit girlscoutssa.org.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and leading financial literacy program for girls. Designed for girls in grades K-12, it is a key element of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
About Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls from ages 5-17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and have been for more than 100 years and a recent recipient of the Montgomery Impact Maker Award. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.