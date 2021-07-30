Enterprise 7U baseball dominates, wins World Series in Arkansas

“We had a lot of teams that were very supportive of us, saying if anybody’s gonna win it, they would like us because we had such good sportsmanship,” Bryant said. “It was extremely hot; the index was ridiculous. It was way hotter out there than it in Enterprise, and the kids had to fight through that. They showed up and played. This is something special.”

With many of the players able to return next year, the future is bright for another championship berth. Bryant said the future is even brighter for the future of Enterprise sports across the board.

“If these kids stay together, they definitely can come back and do it again,” he said. “But they’re multi-sport kids—they don’t just play baseball, they play football, they play basketball, wrestling. These are very athletic kids, and if they stay together as a team all through this there’s no telling how many championships they can win.”

In addition to being World Series champs, Enterprise was also awarded the "Around the Horn" award in a skills competition for the fastest time to throw the ball around the infield.

Bryant was especially grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and said they would not have been able to make the trek without it.

“None of this could have been made possible without our families and friends and businesses for their support through fundraising and sponsorships. This town really came together and help us out a lot,” he said. “We are grateful for the opportunity for the boys to show their abilities and accomplish something they will never forget. We knew we had a special group of boys, but now they have proven their athleticism, dedication and sportsmanship. We live in a great town, and this is their win as well.”

