Enterprise Advantage Tennis much more than a sport for participants

In the game of tennis, “love” means no score, or nothing – but in Advantage Enterprise “love” means much more, said Lindsey Zerbinos about the tennis program for people of all abilities that she and her father Frank Zerbinos helped develop in Enterprise four years ago. “It’s not about tennis, it’s about love.”

Lindsey Zerbinos, a 2017 graduate of Enterprise High School, was a member of the EHS tennis team when she and her father teamed with city officials, Enterprise Tennis Association officials and volunteers, many from EHS tennis teams, introduced an adaptive tennis program to the city of Enterprise, based on a similar program in Montgomery.

Out of that idea grew Advantage Tennis, an adaptive program designed to help special needs adults and youth learn the basics of playing tennis. As members of the Enterprise Tennis Association, the father and daughter saw the need and the opportunity for such a program in Enterprise.

Adaptive Tennis is played on a regulation tennis court, with no modification to the balls and racquets. The only modification is that players get two bounces of the ball before it has to be hit, instead of one. The program uses different colored and sized tennis balls used to help athletes adapt to the sport according to their abilities. The program also uses “jingle balls” with bells inside for visually impaired players.

Locally, the program is a collaborative effort of the city of Enterprise’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Enterprise Tennis Association, and the Wiregrass Tennis Academy, in association with the Alabama Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association.

Advantage Enterprise has as its mission to “promote the benefits of tennis for all and to develop techniques and resources for adaptive tennis,” said Frank Zerbinos. “The program, mission notwithstanding, was designed and developed to have fun while learning the game of tennis.”

Enterprise Advantage Tennis began with six participants in the fall of 2018. In the spring of 2019 season, the number doubled. As the program has continued to grow, it still has the capacity to serve many more, Frank Zerbinos said. Advantage Enterprise depends on a strong group of volunteers, called coaches, for the program to work as intended, he said. “Volunteer coaches are not required to have experience playing tennis.”

The program offers many benefits for the special needs athlete, Frank Zerbinos said. “Physically the athlete improves in balance, mobility, agility, and strength. Mental skills include learning to focus and concentrate, as well as solving problems.

“Playing tennis helps the athletes improve in self-confidence, with feelings of success as they learn the basic skills. The physical activity is also a great way to relieve stress,” he said. “It provides a way to meet new friends, enhance relationships, and great family outings.”

Lindsey Zerbinos left Enterprise after graduating from Troy University and is now a United States Professional Tennis Association professional and director of Junior Tennis at Lifetime Tennis in Denver, Colorado. Her self-described “proud daddy” shared a Facebook post his daughter wrote after her last session at the program she helped bring to Enterprise. It’s part of the reason he strives to keep the program going. “Tonight, at the end of our Advantage session, (Advantage athlete) Hudson said, ‘I love you, thank you for playing tennis with me,’” Lindsey Zerbinos wrote. “The past two years of leading the adaptive tennis program has been amazing but those words really got to me.

“It’s the whole reason that I wanted to start this program,” Lindsey Zerbinos wrote. “It’s not about tennis, it’s about love. It’s about inclusion and building relationships. Tennis is just the connection, but love is the greater purpose.”

Advantage Enterprise meets on Sunday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. at the Family Life Center of the Enterprise First United Methodist Church on Main Street. Advantage Enterprise continues to need financial support to operate and grow the program, Frank Zerbinos said. “Please consider a donation or sponsorship.”

For more information text Program Manager Coach Lanier Brooks at (334) 248-4810 or Frank Zerbinos at (334) 447-8092.