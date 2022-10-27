Enterprise announces activities for Halloween, trick-or-treat hours

“From clowns to cowboys and pirates to princesses, we want to encourage parents to bring their kids to festive fall events,” said Tammy Doerer, Enterprise's director of tourism and community relations. Friday is Spooky in the City, Saturday is Trick or Treat on Main Street, and Oct. 31 is Halloween.

“Whether you’re riding in the car, visiting various stops with Spooky in the City, or going door to door trick-or-treating along Main Street, we’ve tried to create fun, interactive activities that all ages will enjoy,” she said.

Spooky in the City is Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Enterprise Parks and Recreation, this family-friendly activity features a free virtual game where participants collect goodies along the way at each spooky stop. Teams who visit all stops will be entered to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Downtown Enterprise is hosting Trick or Treat on Main Street on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Participating businesses will hang an orange ribbon on the door. Goodies will be given out to kids, while supplies last.

Finally, in the City of Enterprise, trick-or-treat hours will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Enterprise City Council decided at a recent meeting that these trick-or-treat hours will remain the same through 2025.

As always, adults are reminded of basic safety tips for Halloween-related activities. “Children should wear bright colors, add reflective tape to their costumes, and carry either a flashlight or glow sticks at night,” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said. “Remind kids to look both ways before they cross the street and only cross at an intersection. At the same time, drivers should keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters on roadways, sidewalks, medians and curbs. This will ensure everyone has a fun and safe evening.”