Enterprise awards construction bid for Phase 1 of multipurpose rec complex

Construction of Phase 1 of the new multipurpose recreational complex near Peavy Park in Enterprise moved forward with the recent awarding of the $3,953,589 soccer complex construction bid to Beasley Construction Services Inc. of Notasulga.

The bid, approved by the Enterprise City Council, included the base bid and an additive alternate for irrigation. The only other bid received was from Wyatt Sasser Construction LLC in the amount of $4,071,210.

The total project will encompass the existing 23-acre Peavy Park off Bellwood Road and an adjacent 25-acre tract of land donated to the city of Enterprise by the Alabama Community College System and Enterprise State Community College. The 25-acre tract borders George C. Wallace Drive and adjoins the college property near the ESCC baseball/softball field.

The Phase 1 of the redevelopment will begin on the 25-acre portion at the corner of George C. Wallace Drive and Bellwood Road. The existing grassy area will be transformed into three multi-purpose sports fields for football, soccer and kickball primarily, but Powell said the fields can be used for a variety of other outdoor sports. A concession stand, parking area, disc golf course, sand volleyball court and walking and biking trails are among the developments on the former college property.

The second phase of redevelopment will be the improvements at the existing park on the southeast side of Bellwood Road just inside the Boll Weevil Circle. Four more new multi-purpose sports fields will be constructed, along with an additional parking area, concession stand, and a continuation of the walking and biking trails.

Dedicated in 1986, the park is named for the late Alfred Peavy, a longtime educator and coach in Enterprise. “I think Mr. Peavy would be proud today to know that the city is investing in a comprehensive expansion that will serve children and teens, adults and active older generations, and will contribute to the city’s quality of life, health, welfare and economic vitality for many years to come,” Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said. “When this project is completed in 18 to 24 months, it will be something we can all be proud of.”

This is the newest development on the recreational activities in Enterprise that also includes a 110,000 square-foot multimillion-dollar Enterprise Recreation and Aquatics Center that officially broke ground two weeks ago, after the construction bid for that phase was awarded to Whaley Construction of Troy in November 2022.

The new 110,000-square-foot facility will include four gyms connected to the existing gym; a six lane, 25-yard-long competitive sized swimming is being built on the site of the now demolished recreation center and swimming pool on East Lee Street.

The new facility will also include five indoor basketball courts, which can be converted into 10 volleyball or 10 pickle ball courts. Other features include a lobby and meeting area, cardio and exercise rooms, state-of-the-art equipment, locker rooms, activity rooms, and administrative/office space.

The project will include renovations to the existing Moose Hope Gym.