Enterprise-based company among Hire Vets Medallion Award winners

Enterprise-based Navigator Development Group Inc. is one of 34 Alabama companies that received awards for the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Program, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Receiving the award for the fifth consecutive year, Navigator is one of 835 companies recognized with the only veteran employment award at the federal level.

“Alabama is home to almost 400,000 veterans who have put it all on the line to protect the freedoms that make the United States of America the greatest country in the world,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “As a society, it’s our duty to support these American heroes as they transition from their careers in service to whatever it is they choose to pursue next, and I’m proud to see so many great Alabama companies have stepped up to do just that.”

“Our mission always includes prioritizing our veterans. It’s something we take very seriously, and each year I’m proud to see Alabama step up and make this extra effort to hire these amazing men and women,” said Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor. “Criteria for winning these awards is stringent and requires a great level of dedication. I’m proud that Alabama had so many recipients of this award.”

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act or the Act) required the U.S. secretary of labor to establish a program that recognizes employer efforts to recruit, employ, and retain veterans. Employer-applicants meeting criteria will receive a “HIRE Vets Medallion Award.”

Criteria for recognition vary by level (platinum or gold) and employer size (large, medium, and small). Large employers have 500-plus employees, medium employers have 51-499 employees, and small employers have 50 or fewer employees.