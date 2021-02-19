Enterprise Blue golf team comes in first

The Enterprise High School Blue team fired a 322 total to edge Brantley High School by one stroke in an 8-team boy’s golf match played at Enterprise Country Club on 45-degree Wednesday afternoon.

Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott, a Troy University signee, was the day’s medalist; his 65 was nine strokes below Enterprise’s Gibson Charlton, who fired 74, and was the only EHS Blue team golfer to break 80.

Brady Wood fired an 82 for EHS and Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey had matching 83’s in the win.

Tucker Kilcrease led Brantley High with a 77 and Opp’s Landon Rogers also mustered a 77.

Elba finished the day third at 331, led by Peyton McCart’s 79; Paxton Wise, 80, John Martin Wilson, 82, and Collins Sauls, 90, accounted for the third-place finish.

The EHS White team ended the day in sixth place with its 372 total: Bryant Burns led EHS White with an 87; Jaxon Whitworth recorded a 90; Judah Talley had a 95; and AJ Castleberry shot 100 for the Cats.

“It was good to get back into competition after missing most of last season,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “We did not play as well as expected, other than perhaps Gibson, so there is work to be done!”