Enterprise Board of Education approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the board meeting Aug. 23.

Leave:Kaitlyn Davis, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Lindsey Dalrymple, special education teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;

Ellen King, speech language pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;

Diane Turner, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Caitlin San Miguel, first grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;

Nicole Savage, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Resignations:Mary Brion, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Cora Fells, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Lauren DeBolt, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Victoria Yang, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School;

Marcie Talley, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Transfers:Deidra Thomas, ARI reading coach, Brookwood Elementary School to elementary teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Employment:Maria De Carmen Zabala, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Loria Stockton, secretary, Child Nutrition Program;

Monkia Rendon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Lisa Applewhite, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Kali Hardy, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Christina Hand, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School;

Lynnsie Wood, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Brittney Turner, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Chandler Williams, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;

Waleska Washington, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;

Emilee Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School; and,

Maggie Thompson, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School.

