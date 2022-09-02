Enterprise Board of Education approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the board meeting Aug. 23.
Leave:Kaitlyn Davis, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Lindsey Dalrymple, special education teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Ellen King, speech language pathologist, Enterprise City Schools;
Diane Turner, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Caitlin San Miguel, first grade teacher, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Nicole Savage, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Resignations:Mary Brion, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Cora Fells, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Lauren DeBolt, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Victoria Yang, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Marcie Talley, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Transfers:Deidra Thomas, ARI reading coach, Brookwood Elementary School to elementary teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Employment:Maria De Carmen Zabala, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Loria Stockton, secretary, Child Nutrition Program;
Monkia Rendon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Lisa Applewhite, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Kali Hardy, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Christina Hand, special education aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Lynnsie Wood, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Brittney Turner, second grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Chandler Williams, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Waleska Washington, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;
Emilee Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School; and,
Maggie Thompson, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School.