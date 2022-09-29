 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enterprise Board of Education approves personnel actions

  • 0
enterprise city schools logo

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Sept. 27.

Leave:

Sophie Treadgill, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Maria Metcalf, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;

Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;

Resignations:

Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Employment:

Christie Trawick, ARI reading specialist, Brookwood Elementary School;

Jordan Pickett, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

People are also reading…

Nilda Lugo, ESL Aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Chandler Williams, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;

Waleska Washington, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;

Loretta Sickler, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Lena Morgan, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Clayvon Whitehead eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;

Alyse Wilson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Judene Neal, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Clair Boutwell, substitute bus aide, Transportation Department; and,

Athletic supplements:

Zachry Kelley, basketball, assistant varsity girls.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert