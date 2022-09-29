Enterprise Board of Education approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Sept. 27.
Leave:
Sophie Treadgill, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Maria Metcalf, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;
Chelsea Floyd, math teacher, Enterprise High School;
Resignations:
Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Kristina Parrish, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Employment:
Christie Trawick, ARI reading specialist, Brookwood Elementary School;
Jordan Pickett, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Nilda Lugo, ESL Aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Chandler Williams, grounds maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Waleska Washington, eight-hour custodian, Pinedale Elementary School;
Loretta Sickler, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Lena Morgan, third grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Clayvon Whitehead eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School;
Alyse Wilson, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Judene Neal, special education aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Clair Boutwell, substitute bus aide, Transportation Department; and,
Athletic supplements:
Zachry Kelley, basketball, assistant varsity girls.